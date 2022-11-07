Letter: Rebuttal

I would somewhat respectfully disagree with Letters to the editor by Michael Wayne and Jerry Hutchinson. You are woefully uninformed on the Democratic Party and President Biden. You obviously get you news from one source. That’s what makes you two “gentlemen”, Mr. Pot and Mr. Kettle, unworthy of a real response. I’ll just give you some advice. Change the channel. Look up your arguments on a respectable news source. I find your complaints ludicrous and foolish. While you’re at it look up trash like Tucker Carlsons claim that Democrats are a child sacrifice cult and Jesse Watters claim that Biden is discussing, in his office with an aide, a plan to let children have have sex changes without parental permission.