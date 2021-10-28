Letter: Recall Sinema?

Once upon a time in this state, people rose up in sheer disgust at their governor, Evan Meacham. They started a recall petition, which was ultimately signed by more people than voted for him in the first place.
Fast forward to today, when we have a senator who proudly, gleefully betrays the people who put her where she is. We still need representation, not prostitution. So here's a question- if we can recall a governor, can we recall a senator? Asking for a few hundred thousand friends.
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
