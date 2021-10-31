Letter: Recall Sinema?

A recent letter writer correctly notes that more than enough signatures were obtained to recall former Governor Evan Mecham, and asks "if we can recall a governor can we recall a senator"? The answer is no, at least for a US Senator.
Arizona's constitution allows recall of state officials. The US constitution does not. Mecham was a state official. As a US Senator Sinema is a federal official and not subject to recall. Our only recourse is to vote her out in the next election.
I should add that, although enough signatures were obtained, Mecham was not recalled. The legislature impeached Mecham and removed him from office before an election could be scheduled. By so doing, the legislature saved Arizona taxpayers a lot of money.
William Thornton
Midtown
