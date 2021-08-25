Letter: Recalling Republican Governors

RE the August 25th letter, "Recall all Republican Governors who refuse to help." The letter specifically targets the governors of Florida, Texas and Arizona for recall because the letter writer disagrees with their responses and directives on COVID, particularly wearing a mask. Here's the big problem with that letter.
The people of Florida and Texas, by law, cannot recall their governors. As for Governor Ducey, an effort to recall Ducey was launched on February 11, 2021. Supporters of the recall had until June 11, 2021, to collect 594,111 signatures to require a recall election. No signatures were filed with the secretary of state's office by the deadline.
The letter writer needs to "fact check" what he's advocating.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.