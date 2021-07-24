Letter: Recalls sometimes best option when there's 1-party rule

Re; the July 7 article "Recalls sometimes best option when there's 1-party rule."
Jonah Goldberg's article bemoans the sorry state of affairs under one party Democratic rule in California. Next door in Arizona we have the same problem but with the other party in charge.
For decades Republican dominated legislatures have steadfastly refused to adequately fund our public schools. Despite a $ 2 billion state surplus we remain near the bottom in school funding. When voters attempted to inject additional funds into the system through a modest surcharge on high income Arizonans (Prop 208), legislators countered with another massive tax cut tilted heavily toward the rich.
Teaching positions go unfilled, teachers dig into their own pockets to purchase needed classroom supplies, and the legislative leadership does not even pretend to care.
Want better funded schools for your kids? Move to Mississippi.
William Thornton
Midtown
