Letter: recent letter

A recent letter writer said Republicans should vote for MAGA candidates because you are in agreement with 80% of what they stand for. Ah, but the 20% with which you disagree is what he dared not mention. If you believe the right to vote is fundamental to our American system of government, you can never vote for candidates who have said they would overturn elections if they did not like the results. This, alone, should set off alarm bells in your head and prevent you from ever considering filling in that box by their name.
In order to preserve our rights as American citizens, we are going to have to reject extremists who seek to tear down our government and impose their will on the people. It is not enough to withhold your vote for them; the only way to ensure that un-American candidates do not win, is to vote for their opponents. You may have to hold your nose while you do it, but do it you must.
kathleen Dubbs
West side
