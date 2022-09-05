Letter: recent letter

A recent letter writer said Republicans should vote for MAGA candidates because you are in agreement with 80% of what they stand for. Ah, but the 20% with which you disagree is what he dared not mention. If you believe the right to vote is fundamental to our American system of government, you can never vote for candidates who have said they would overturn elections if they did not like the results. This, alone, should set off alarm bells in your head and prevent you from ever considering filling in that box by their name.