Two recent opinion articles have caught my attention. The first addressed our leadership in the world. The author decried our diminished role but I say it’s about time. The United States has been the economic engin for the world. Other countries manufacture our goods. Our Foreign Aid props up their military and infrastructure. Our Military defends their borders and protects their people. It’s time for others to step up to the plate and bare the burden that our taxpayers have been carrying.
The second article talked about the tragedy of reduced SNAP rolls. Everybody needs a purpose. There are 7M available jobs in the US. If people are encouraged to gain training and fill many of those jobs their lives will have purpose. We will all be better for it
Bill Blaine
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.