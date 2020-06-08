Letter: Recent rioting

Humans exhibit their sheep-like behavior, continuing to demonstrate just as others across the country have done. I believe the point has been made: police brutality does exist, and prejudice does exist. However, since the death of George Floyd, the continued rioting seems to be primarily an outlet for potential criminal behavior rather than a statement condemning the actions of the police.
Could it be that Trump has contributed to this negative atmosphere with his criticism and name-calling? I think so. What is needed now is a leader with a positive slant on life, not someone who continues with the negative behavior of Donald Trump!
Ken Wright
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!