Letter: Recent Senate trial of Donald Trump

I'm a life-long Republican. I voted for Barry Goldwater in 1964 and Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. But due to his despicable behavior since the November Election, I was hoping the Senate could convict him and then he would be disqualified from holding any future federal office. Nevertheless, there was one matter of importance in the Senate trial that was barely reported. The U.S. Constitution states: "When the President of the U.S. is tried the Chief Justice shall preside." However, Justice Roberts declined to preside. He didn't give a reason. It could have been how can you remove a president who is no longer the president. It also could have been he perceived the trial would be a political circus and he wanted no part of it. In any event, his declination was unprecedented.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.