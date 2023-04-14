IMAGINE:A large college campus, a shopping mall or an outdoor concert in a state with unrestricted conceal carry rights.

ADD: thousands of students, shoppers or concert goers wearing baggy clothes and carrying backpacks. How many are carrying a weapon?

FOLD IN: One or more deranged, angry, heavily armed shooters bent on killing as many people as possible. These people are dressed as the other students, shoppers or attendees.

MIX IN: the fact that many of those in attendance subscribe to the theory that the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.

BLEND In: Scores of law enforcement in uniform and/or plainclothes answering the active shooter call. Will they be able to differentiate between the good guys with a gun and bad guys with a gun? Will the good guys with guns be able to identify other good guys with guns or plain clothes cops.

COMBINE: All the above ingredients and you have a recipe for disaster.

James L. Peterson

Oro Valley