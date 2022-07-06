Letter: reckless spending

I find it amazing that Republican candidates have the audacity to criticize Joe Biden for reckless spending, after such wonderful republican fiascos as Ninja auditing for election fraud to make AZ the laughing stock of America, the numerous Bengazi Senate inquiries to demonize Hillary Clinton, all the Whitewater garbage that proved nothing. All Republicans do is waste money in an attempt to defile people. How much will they now waste trying to show Hunter Biden is worse than any trump kid. Economics is not a republican strong suit. Maybe they can build more walls to create bad feelings with neighbors. Another great use of money.