 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: reckless spending

  • Comments

I find it amazing that Republican candidates have the audacity to criticize Joe Biden for reckless spending, after such wonderful republican fiascos as Ninja auditing for election fraud to make AZ the laughing stock of America, the numerous Bengazi Senate inquiries to demonize Hillary Clinton, all the Whitewater garbage that proved nothing. All Republicans do is waste money in an attempt to defile people. How much will they now waste trying to show Hunter Biden is worse than any trump kid. Economics is not a republican strong suit. Maybe they can build more walls to create bad feelings with neighbors. Another great use of money.

Carl Olson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Losing Democracy

Sixty per cent of Americans support continuing to make abortions legal. Fifty-nine per cent of Americans think it is important to pass stricte…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News