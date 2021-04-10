Letter: Recognize Climate Change in Immigration

Re: PROJECT: IMMIGRATION MANIPULATION "Latest border panic overblown, spurred on for political reasons."
Thank you Tim Steller and the Daily Star for bringing readers the outstanding series Immigration Manipulation. Please consider reprinting it as a whole section of the paper soon because the US and other developed nations are not addressing climate change diaspora.
In 2017, 68.5 million people were forcibly displaced, more than any point in history. Within 29 years, there will be one billion people seeking refuge from climate’s effects on agriculture, weather, resulting poverty, and wars. The US border reflects diaspora now.
We’re four percent of the world’s population. Per capita, the US is the largest contributor to this climate disaster. Since 1751, we’ve emitted over 400 billion tons of CO2, the world’s most. Not China, not developing nations simply seeking some modernity. Our immigration laws MUST acknowledge and account for the climate refugees we helped create. “Border Security” means taking responsibility for what we have caused. Why would we not have an outsized obligation to these desperate people suffering because of our lifestyles?
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
