Letter: Recognizing Tucsonans Affected by COVID
I want to thank the Star for featuring articles on individuals in the Tucson area who, sadly, have experienced the Coronavirus. Most recently, articles have focused on Gloria Andrade and her daughter, Diane Castro; yesterday, Michael Mariano; and, today, Wade McGee.  These are all very touching, sad stories.  As well, they are important stories to tell so that Tucsonans have a clear idea of who and how COVID is directly affecting our population. Hopefully, these articles will motivate Tucsonans to wear a mask and practice social distancing in public spaces to prevent exposure to and transmission of the virus. I encourage the Star to continue featuring similar articles on a regular basis until COVID is behind us. 

Maura Mack

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

