Letter: Recommended reading

Before voting this fall, I greatly recommend that people read the book by donald’s niece Dr. Mary Trump, (Too Much and Never Enough Simon & Schuster 2020). (I have read the book all the way through). She is an excellent writer and experienced clinical psychologist. So she knows what she is talking about when she writes about the dysfunctional dynamics of her family. If you don’t want to buy a copy, see if you can check it out of a library. This book shows why “the donald” is a deliberately ignorant, selfish, demented psychopath, and liar (just like “dear old dad” taught him to be) who has broken at least half of the Ten Commandments. he is definitely the worst president we have ever had. his actions have caused the USA to be a laughingstock of the world.
The Republicans are spreading blatant lies about Democrats, especially Joe Biden.
So I urge every voter to vote Democrat up and down the ballot.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
