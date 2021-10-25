Letter: Reconciliation bill

Senator Sinema apparently is holding out against the Biden agenda to protect corporate tax breaks. Many of the largest corporations pay zero taxes and pay stockholders so they can earn income while sitting while most Americans who work for a living bear the burden of most taxes. She is preventing providing child care and college assistance to working families, hearing and dental coverage for seniors and other programs that would help Arizonans. She is preventing action on climate change which threatens our existence. I'm sure she will earn a healthy bonus from corporate boards and lobbying when she leaves the Senate, but everyone else will suffer the consequences. It's time for her to represent the children, families and seniors in Arizona rather than her own financial gain.
Michael McCrory
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.