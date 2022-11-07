 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Record 2,370,000 border encounters under Biden

September 30 marked the end of the Fiscal Year 2022. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported a record 2,370,000 "encounters" of people at the southwest border, a U.S. record. 2,206,000 were made by the Border Patrol and 172,000 by CBP officers at the Ports of Entry. The previous record was 1,900,000 last fiscal year. All under under Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress. At Yuma, there were 310,000 Border Patrol apprehensions of people entering the country illegally. That was a 170% increase from last year. Over 1,000,000,000 have been released into the country by the Biden administration. Hundreds of thousands entered illegally escaping Border Patrol apprehension. These numbers are astounding. Biden should be impeached and every Democrat in Congress should be thrown out of office. This is a national disgrace! No Democrat on a local, state or national level should be elected because they all oppose enforcing our immigration laws and securing the border.

Haley Roberts

West side

