You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Record economic plunge, horrible jobs numbers compound shock
View Comments

Letter: Record economic plunge, horrible jobs numbers compound shock

In the first paragraph, the article states that the U.S. economy plunged “by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate last quarter” and then, in the third paragraph, compares that to the “previous worst quarterly contraction – at 10%, less than a third of what was reported Thursday – occurred in 1958.” According to Forbes.com, the actual 2Q2020 contraction was 9.5% which is the number that should be compared to the 10% of 2Q1958.

The same “hurt Trump” message was on CBS & FOX yesterday. Disgusting.

Rebecca Gill, RN, CDE, MBA

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News