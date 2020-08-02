Letter: Record economic plunge, horrible jobs numbers compound shock

In the first paragraph, the article states that the U.S. economy plunged “by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate last quarter” and then, in the third paragraph, compares that to the “previous worst quarterly contraction – at 10%, less than a third of what was reported Thursday – occurred in 1958.” According to Forbes.com, the actual 2Q2020 contraction was 9.5% which is the number that should be compared to the 10% of 2Q1958.
The same “hurt Trump” message was on CBS & FOX yesterday. Disgusting.
Rebecca Gill, RN, CDE, MBA
Foothills
