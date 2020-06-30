Letter: Record gun sales in May due to COVID-19 and riots

In May, the FBI conducted a record 3 million gun sales "background" checks of buyers nationwide. 1.7 million guns were sold, an 80% increase from May 2019. Stock prices for gun manufacturers like Sturm Ruger and Smith & Wesson surged. Why? Because of the convergence of COVID-19 and especially the nationwide riots and looting. Many of the gun sales were to first time buyers, including women. It is highly ironic that liberals, who despise guns and want to ban many, have been out protesting and rioting and now have caused a surge of something they hate, other than Trump. Who by the way has had over 800,000 people apply to attend his upcoming rally in Tulsa, OK at a venue that can only hold 19,000. Can you say "enthusiasm?" And the same news media that was largely silent about hundreds of thousands of protesters nationwide, fellow liberals, not social distancing or wearing masks are now attacking Trump for scheduling the rally saying it endangers people's lives to COVID-19.
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
