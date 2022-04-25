Letter: Record High Gas Prices

As summer approaches, many of us start planning trips to some of the cooler climes in AZ. Given how much more expensive gas is this year, we may have to settle for a staycation somewhere close with good AC.

Gas prices have surged to record highs all over the country. We are paying more than $1/gallon more than last year. Why is that when crude oil prices have actually been dropping in recent weeks?

It turns out that big oil companies are taking advantage of the recent economic uncertainty to hike prices faster than the market would dictate. As Chevron put it in a recent earnings call, the company is enjoying “record free cash flow” at our expense.

It’s despicable that gas companies are squeezing us to make record profits. We need our elected officials to hold these corporate giants accountable so that Arizona families don’t go bankrupt trying to escape the heat.

Beth Smith

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

