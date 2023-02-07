The story in the Star by Alexis Waiss about the record numbers of Arizonians (235,229) have signed up in the period that ended Jan. 15 and was part of 16.3 million people nationwide who got coverage from "Obamacare" marketplace. With the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, enrollment in Arizona rose by an 18% increase from last year to this. All Arizonans who signed up should never forget Sen. John McCain's thumbs down on July 2017 where the Republicans that would have permanently repealed the Affordable Care Act's mandate, among other provisions. Fast forward to this week when Speaker Kevin McCarthy said “that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table in talks around raising the debt limit.” Seems strange Americans who need Health Insurance and will in the future depend on S/S and Medicare are willing to shoot themselves in the foot by voting Republican who are always willing to take away their benefits.