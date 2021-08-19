 Skip to main content
Letter: Record the booster shots
The need for ongoing Covid booster shots opens a new opportunity. Each person receiving the shot should have the option of having this recorded in a secure electronic federal database. This individual should then be able to prove his or her vaccination status in a convenient and convincing way. This could be useful for foreign travel. but also for many other purposes. For instance, I would join a fitness club that required proof of vaccination for membership.

Paper certificates are old technology; the yellow vaccination card is already over 85 years old. Even though paper certificates are still valuable, a parallel modern system needs to be established. The start of booster shots is the right occasion.

William Faris

East side

