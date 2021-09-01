Letter: Records rebut......

It is fascinating to read selective statistics by AP writers attempting to compare the Jan 6 event to the year-long destruction in many cities across the US. Undefined statements are presented :
• pro-Donald Trump rioters were largely white, while (are you ready?) last summer’s protesters were “more diverse” Videos clearly documented the opposite.
• Then: “Arson…looting… were not an attack on very core constitutional processes” according to Prof. Greenfield. Were not the police stations, the congressional building not constitutional entities?
• The quiet (read violent) protesters were not charged and prosecutors agreed to drop the charges after a certain amount of time if the defendant agreed to stay out of trouble! What a joke!
• Finally, to state that “The demonstrations …. were largely peaceful calls to address racial inequality that occasionally (?) turned violent” clearly demonstrates that the writers must have not witnessed the looting, arson, violence so clearly demonstrated by the scores of videos. AP writers are a disgrace!.
IHOR A KUNASZ
Oro Valley
