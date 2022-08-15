Letter: Recovered Documents from Trump

Former president Trump took boxes of documents and photos to his private residence in Florida after leaving office. They did not belong to him. These belonged in their proper storage container for classified material and/or turned over immediately to the National Archives. What possible reason could he have for keeping these documents? Did he use them for leisure reading? Was it to let them rot in basement storeroom so they never come to light? Were they material for a new book? Maybe they were to negotiate with agencies within our government? Maybe to negotiate with a foreign government? So many unanswered questions. Only he can stop the speculation by explaining what he was going to do with the documents.