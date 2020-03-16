Letter: "Red-flag" laws are legal and save lives!

In Jonathan Hoffman's op-ed, he claims that "Red-Flag" laws are unconstitutional because they violate due process. This is completely false. While these laws vary in detail by state, they only allow Police and/or family members to make a petition (in CA this is expanded, but also criminalizes false reporting). A judge has to review the basis of the petition and issue an order for the Police to execute (due process), and the subject may appeal (due process). All such orders are limited (3-12 months) regardless of whether appealed (therefore not a 2nd Amendment violation). Hoffman points out these laws only target firearms, but that is their purpose: to remove firearms from people deemed a danger to themselves or others. Many jurisdictions have already claimed several shootings have been prevented. Properly crafted and managed"Red-Flag" laws are only part of the answer, but a vital one.
Brian Gross
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.