Letter: Red Flag Laws

While enacting Red Flag laws to protect us from the mentally ill we might start with the Republican Party which feels entitled to storm our Capitol, deny the results of an election they lose, promote toxic masculinity, and taut themselves as pro-life until 10 year olds get massacred by semi-automatic weapons. They are willing to employ any means to maintain their power and dominance. I can't think of a better example of mental illness.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.