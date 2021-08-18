 Skip to main content
Letter: Red Republicans Cull Their Own Herd
Letter: Red Republicans Cull Their Own Herd

In the Nixon era Republicans adopted a strategy to build a solid conservative base in the American South, and allied areas. This followed the demoralizing Goldwater defeat, and seemed to be validated by the Reagan victories.

Now there are several Red-State Governors who seem determined to manage the pandemic with such ignorance and weakness that they may lessen the numbers of Republican voters, and shamefully their children. Higher pandemic infections and deaths in some Red States could lead to a weaker Republican Party. Deceased persons are dropped from the voter rolls.

Jim Greene

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

