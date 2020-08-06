Letter: Redefining "Colorblindness"

With regard to racial and ethnic bias, some say they are colorblind, inferring that they look "past" the color of one's skin in an effort of fairness. We are hardwired to take note of differences we perceive to exist in others; this simply harkens back to days when our ancestors sought to protect themselves and their tribe from predators.
I approach this issue a bit differently. Nearly everyone I meet is unlike me in some way or other. I imagine that someone is introducing us. Almost magically, all barriers between us virtually disappear. Introductions are as old as tribes. I find myself wanting to talk with them, as if we are actually meeting. When we meet anyone, we become friends.
I have found that over time I almost forget that I am carrying out a mental exercise. We become conditioned. The middle step fades away.
I urge you to try this; it has opened up the world for me.
Richard Johnson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
