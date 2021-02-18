Letter: Rediculous

This is ridiculous--impeaching a president who is no longer in office! Is that even legal? For four plus years the media and congress have worked furiously to discredit and destroy President Trump with malicious intent. The results for the
American people has been distrust, division, protests, riots, suspicions and hatred.
They want to indite President Trump for allegedly inciting the riot in DC on Jan 6. Possibly ,but there were groups involved who joined to cause destruction!
Why have former presidents and officials not been indited for their anti-American activities?
When will the government return to governing instead of dividing the American people with their resentment and selfish ambitions?
Let's get on with the future!
Rebecca Fuchser
East side
