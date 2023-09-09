The overriding premise of the writers of our Constitution was that the people were educated, industrious, religious and of high morals.

Samuel Williams in 1775 said “…A free government, which of all others is far the most preferable, cannot be supported without virtue.”

Madison in Federalist 55 said "Republican government presupposes the existence of these qualities in a higher degree than any other form."

John Adams made the point "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

In order to be free, citizens had to possess the virtue of self-reliance, take responsibility for the well-being of one’s life, family, and neighbors. The thought of formal welfare at the remote national level was unimaginable.

Ben Franklin said “I think the best way of doing good to the poor, is not making them easy in poverty, but leading them out of it”.

