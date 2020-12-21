Letter: Redskins and the Indians - satire

The other party is back in power and we are once again forced to confront their burning issues such as those annoying names of sports teams, starting with the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians.
Polls show that Native Americans have little interest in this subject which is in sharp contrast to that of elite over-educated leftists whose opinions fall into three categories: outraged, offended and both.
I suggest that President Joe, by executive order, rename these teams the Washington "Democrats" and the Cleveland "Indigenous People" so that we can begin discussing his next favorite crisis: systemic, pandemic environmental racism, whatever that is.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!