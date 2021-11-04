 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reduce Your Carbon Footprint
View Comments

Letter: Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

  • Comments

Help cool the planet by reducing thousands of pounds of CO2 by installing roof top solar panels and using an electric vehicle (EV). My roof panels produce power for daily use. When power production exceeds consumption, power goes to the grid for my neighbors and gives me a credit on the power bill.

Payback of my solar installation is 8.5 years. The cost of solar has dropped 60% in recent years and the Federal solar tax credit is 26%. Each month 2400 pounds of CO2 is offset, or 28,800 pounds a year!

Charging my EV is done with solar power and no gasoline or grid power. This produces an estimated yearly savings of over $1200, or 400 gallons of gasoline. The carbon offset is 8000 pounds due to the chemical reaction of burning gasoline.

Backup batteries remain very expensive and would more than double the system cost and payback time.

Bert Gustafson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Crossing Tucson

Well, I've been a resident of Tucson for over 30 years and have seen the inter-structure of it go from very good to a battle field style. I wo…

Local-issues

Letter: Get the shot!

In his letter published October 29, Scott Thompson wrote that he could not imagine how the Tucson City Council could threaten to fire or suspe…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bias

I am a firm believer in a free press. I also think the free press should not be bias on national news. During the Trump administration, you, c…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News