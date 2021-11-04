Letter: Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

Help cool the planet by reducing thousands of pounds of CO2 by installing roof top solar panels and using an electric vehicle (EV). My roof panels produce power for daily use. When power production exceeds consumption, power goes to the grid for my neighbors and gives me a credit on the power bill.
Payback of my solar installation is 8.5 years. The cost of solar has dropped 60% in recent years and the Federal solar tax credit is 26%. Each month 2400 pounds of CO2 is offset, or 28,800 pounds a year!
Charging my EV is done with solar power and no gasoline or grid power. This produces an estimated yearly savings of over $1200, or 400 gallons of gasoline. The carbon offset is 8000 pounds due to the chemical reaction of burning gasoline.
Backup batteries remain very expensive and would more than double the system cost and payback time.
Bert Gustafson
Oro Valley
