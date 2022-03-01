Letter: Reducing Oil Dependence

War in Ukraine. What can we do? Reducing our dependence on fossil fuels can have two important benefits. It can protect our nation from hostile countries and it can protect the climate against greenhouse gases. Who is to blame for higher gas prices, inflation and the lack of sanctions on Russian oil? It is our dependence on fossil fuels. This weakens the security of both the US and the world. Until we can pass clean energy policies that incentivize renewable energy, we will continue to experience a volatile oil and gas supply, a weakened national security and a climate crisis. For a clean and safe future we must insist our elected officials pass clean renewable energy policies. We must reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. It is the only solution for a safe and livable world.
Maggie Kraft
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.