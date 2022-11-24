 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: reducing the divide

  • Comments

The opinion piece by Jim Bellotty (Sunday, Nov 20) was a breath of fresh air. I'm a moderate Democrat with a background that is quite different than Jim's. With his succinct, simple and elegant 15 point summary, Jim demonstrated a way to untangle divisiveness that's better than anything I've seen recently. I find that I agree with almost all of his points to some degree. If both sides of congress recognized the commonality we do share, perhaps we would see more useful compromise.

Well done, Jim! Thank you!

Steve Pothier

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Renewables

Today’s (Nov. 14) WSJ had a supplement about renewables. In one section I noted that China has 86% of the lithium battery market. Does anyone …

Letter: Kari Lake

Thank you Arizona! We stopped Kari Lake! We believe in Democracy. You lost Kari, we’re sick of seeing you, go to Mar a Lago, your Not welcome here!

Letter: America Selects the Worst

Whether we’re pleased or upset with mid-term election results, we must address the elephant in the room: while our election process is much di…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News