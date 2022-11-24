Letter: reducing the divide

The opinion piece by Jim Bellotty (Sunday, Nov 20) was a breath of fresh air. I'm a moderate Democrat with a background that is quite different than Jim's. With his succinct, simple and elegant 15 point summary, Jim demonstrated a way to untangle divisiveness that's better than anything I've seen recently. I find that I agree with almost all of his points to some degree. If both sides of congress recognized the commonality we do share, perhaps we would see more useful compromise.
Well done, Jim! Thank you!
Steve Pothier
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.