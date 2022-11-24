Letter: reducing the divide

The opinion piece by Jim Bellotty (Sunday, Nov 20) was a breath of fresh air. I'm a moderate Democrat with a background that is quite different than Jim's. With his succinct, simple and elegant 15 point summary, Jim demonstrated a way to untangle divisiveness that's better than anything I've seen recently. I find that I agree with almost all of his points to some degree. If both sides of congress recognized the commonality we do share, perhaps we would see more useful compromise.