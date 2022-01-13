Letter: Reelect Mark Kelly

I am a 78-year-old widow residing in your neighboring state of New Mexico. I am writing this letter in support of Mark Kelly’s reelection campaign because I believe it’s important for Americans everywhere to maintain those in the US Senate who work hard for their constituents and the country.
Mark Kelly has worked across the aisle to help put together the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will benefit us all. He has had major input on water infrastructure, in particular, which greatly impacts those of us in arid states. His service on senate committees impacting the environment and our natural resources is crucial to our health and prosperity. He stands firm on having strong border security as well.
For all these reasons and for the personal integrity he has shown, I hope Arizonans will vote for Mark Kelly this November.
Danielle Brown
Albuquerque, NM
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.