Letter: Ref 12/9 article: 'New Movement': Tump's False Claims taking hold in some States
The anti - democracy actions of many leaders within the Republican party in trying to overturn the results of an legitimate election speaks volumes on who and what the Republican party has become. It certainly appears to this American that in identifying true "Enemies of the People", one need look no further than the GOP.

Joseph Uremovich

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

