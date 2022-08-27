Letter: Ref: 8/19’22 letter “The Idea of the Soul”

Actually, even the Catholic church isn’t sure when the soul comes into existence. Since Holy Communion is not given before First Communion at age 7-8, maybe then? No, anti-abortion beliefs come from the church, but not because of a soul. It is because the zygote is a another Catholic…the goal being to birth enough to rule Earth. Since the Republicans are losing a lot, they may have stolen this concept, and plan to have all Republicans follow it, thereby populating the US with Republicans. And now in the US, you go to jail for stopping the birth of another Republican. Lie, commit insurrection, and now rule by ensuring the survival of all Republican zygotes.