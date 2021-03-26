 Skip to main content
Letter: Ref: Don't throw stones at Trump-cont'd
The letter writer missed Trump's more impactful legacies:

Attempting to bribe a foreign leader into helping thwart Trump's political rival: Impeachment #1.

Fomenting a domestic insurrection leading to the only breach of our Nation's Capital in history: Impeachment #2.

Calling COVID-19 a hoax/non-worry for a year causing America to lead the world in virus cases and deaths.

Using sympathetic rhetoric to lend credibility to white supremists, causing the FBI to label them a bigger danger to our security than foreign terrorism.

Calling climate change a hoax defying all scientific thought worldwide then withdrawing from any role in assuaging its effects thereby jeopardizing our children's future.

Empowering Putin of Russia to continue his eclectronic meddling in our elections and buisiness operations jeopardizing our security.

Blaming the Chinese for COVID-19 in language leading to the worst Asian American-violence in history.

Need more? Give me another 5 minutes.

William Ohl II

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

