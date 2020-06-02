Letter: REflecting on June 4, 1989

For 31 years, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dominated its people to eliminate all memories of the massacre on Tiananmen Square and elsewhere in China on 3-4 June 1989. To keep total control over all the people it considers its property, regardless where they live, has been CCP’s means for its survival; recent examples: arresting the Rev. Wang Yi and closing his church in Chengdu; detaining the Uighurs in Xinjiang; silencing Dr. Li Wenliang, the pandemic whistleblower in Wuhan and the journalists covering the case; threatening Taiwan; and tightening its grip on Hong Kong.
Leaders like Xi use brutal dominance when faced with people’s anger. Leaders who understand the causes of anger empathize with the people and move for reforms. Please elect ethical, intelligent and courageous people like Sheriff Christopher (Christ-bearer) Swanson of Michigan into all levels of our government to work for our unity and equality through mutual trust and care for all, so we can again give hope to oppressed people everywhere.
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
