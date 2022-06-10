 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Reflections of 75 years

Recently, a 50ish man (a neighbor), jogging on Sunrise Rd., was hit & killed by a driver who was reportedly impaired. The driver drove on

Then less than a week ago, nineteen children were slaughtered in Uvalde, Texas. Two teachers were also murdered in cold blood.

I think that this country has become a very wild, violent, and dangerous place. It's like an unruly child who goes about breaking and destroying everything in his or her path while the parents ignore all of the behavior.

I pray for sanity and order!

Janice Campos

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

