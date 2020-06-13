Letter: Reflections on George Floyd's death

George Floyd has died after a Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on his neck showing no humanity, as he continued to keep him handcuffed and pinned down, while listening to Floyd beg for his life and saying, "I can't Breathe." Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng appeared to show no mercy as they stood and watched. The Bible states that we are made in God's Image. I would like to ask these two questions: Did any of the Police Officers see George Floyd as a being made in God's Image as he struggled to breathe? Do Christians and my Fellow Americans believe African Americans are made in God's Image?
Joyce Johnson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
