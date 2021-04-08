Letter: Reform Or Eliminate The Senate Filibuster

Senator Sinema, the fallacy behind using the filibuster for bipartisan legislation lies in the fact that the Senate Majority Leader allows or blocks legislation from going to committee or to a floor vote. If the legislation never gets to the floor, the filibuster as a tool is a moot point. This is the tacit that was used by Mitch McConnell and Republicans during the ten years they have controlled the Senate. When McConnell warns about ending the filibuster, we already know what that would be like. It is easy to legislate with the current filibuster in place if legislation never makes it to a vote. Hence McConnell's threat is disingenuous.
The voting rights act is too important not to pass. The current version filibuster is used as a threat or tool to kill legislation. It should be used as a non-open ended tool to encourage exchange of ideas. At some point legislation must be allowed to pass on a majority vote.
John Wood
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.