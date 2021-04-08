 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reform Or Eliminate The Senate Filibuster
View Comments

Letter: Reform Or Eliminate The Senate Filibuster

  • Comments

Senator Sinema, the fallacy behind using the filibuster for bipartisan legislation lies in the fact that the Senate Majority Leader allows or blocks legislation from going to committee or to a floor vote. If the legislation never gets to the floor, the filibuster as a tool is a moot point. This is the tacit that was used by Mitch McConnell and Republicans during the ten years they have controlled the Senate. When McConnell warns about ending the filibuster, we already know what that would be like. It is easy to legislate with the current filibuster in place if legislation never makes it to a vote. Hence McConnell's threat is disingenuous.

The voting rights act is too important not to pass. The current version filibuster is used as a threat or tool to kill legislation. It should be used as a non-open ended tool to encourage exchange of ideas. At some point legislation must be allowed to pass on a majority vote.

John Wood

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: gun control

When is sanity going to prevail over monetary greed? The United States is locked in a “let me buy a gun and kill you” attitude set. People are…

Letters to the Editor April 7
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: To mask or not to mask — that is the question our letter writers have taken upon themselves to debate. Read their differing views on this topic and others in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor April 6
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 6

  • Updated

LETTERS: Readers from across the political spectrum weigh in on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to rescind his state-wide mask declaration last week, and others offer their two cents on what to do with Reid Park in the latest Letters!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News