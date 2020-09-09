Letter: Refugee Resettlement and the Trump Administration

I was deeply disturbed by President Trump showcasing his support of refugees at a new citizens ceremony aired at the Republican National convention last week. He was so disingenuous. He has cut the number of refugees more than 80%. Tucson and Arizona have always welcomed refugees and valued how they enrich us and our community. I have had the honor to know the Lost Boys of Sudan and more recently those from Syria and Iraq. We should be giving support to refugees fleeing persecution and violence and restore refugee resettlement to the historic norm of 95,000 per year.
Rev. Nancy Meister
Foothills
