Letter: Refugees

A recent writer to the Star accused the Biden administration of "human trafficking" because they are reconnecting refugee children with parents and guardians in this country. I'm guessing the writer would prefer that these children remain in detention, or better yet, be dropped across the border, prey to killers and vulnerable to disease and starvation. God save us from such heartlessness. To our great shame, in WWII,, America turned away the SS St. Louis from a Florida port, a ship carrying 937 Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany. I shudder to think what happened to them. Today, I invite everyone to imagine the horror and fear that it take to send a child away, alone. Thank God there are people who can take these children in and protect them. Please remember, in these desperate times, the need for a brother's keeper. Think about our common humanity.
Cheryl Lockhart
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.