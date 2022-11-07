 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Refusal to testify

Republicans purport to be party of law and order, so why are so many Republicans politicians so afraid of testifying in their involvement to overthrow the government and in Trump's case multiple legal cases. Lindsay Graham, Kelli Ward, Trump etc are all fighting to prevent their actions and correspondence from seeing light of day. If they were legitimately acting in their roles as elected officials, they shouldn't fear their actions and messages be available and accountable.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

