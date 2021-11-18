 Skip to main content
Letter: Reg. Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates
Former Pres. Trump is fighting tooth and nail to keep his personal involvement in the Jan. 6 riot, aka attempted coup d’etat, a secret. Many of his associates hope that they will not have to testify (e.g., Steve Bannon, Trump’s senior counselor), all of which speaks volumes. If you have nothing to hide, you can speak up openly. If you deny the legality of the Jan. 6 panel and reject its authority, you are in opposition to our Constitution and the laws of this land. The refusal to give witness to what conspired the days before that riot and to reveal who was the mastermind behind it amounts to indirect admission of guilt. This panel is critically important for our democracy, so it is little wonder that Trump and members of the Republican party try to block it with all means available; they will certainly dissolve it as soon as they might win back the majority in the House and then set up a proto-fascist regime.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

