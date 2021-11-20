Letter: Reg. “Nuclear fusion is close enough to start dreaming” (Nov. 16, 2021)

Re: the Nov. 16 article "Nuclear fusion is close enough to start dreaming."
It is so heart-warming to read the comments by the economist Tyler Cowen about the alleged possibilities of nuclear fusion, a source of endless energy. With eyes glazed over, he projects a dream world which the nuclear physicists have promised us since the early days of nuclear technology. Endless energy, endless resources, limitless economic development – what a fairy tale mentality! How about roping in the sun and bringing it a little closer to the earth to harness its energy? Apart from the many catastrophic disasters with nuclear power stations, most recently with Fukushima Daichi Ni, which no one has been able to solve so far, nuclear waste is going to stay with us for millions of years, representing deadly forces we cannot fully control. I liked Cowen’s article, however, as a great example of English subjunctives and filled with wishful thinking. The author identifies himself as a professor of economics and does not claim any expertise in nuclear physics. I do not either, but the danger is obvious.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
