 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Reg.: Post-Roe differences in GOP. Take a stance!

  • Comments

Not having any guidance from the Supreme Court, it is very understandable that the Republicans are suddenly forced to think on their own about what ethical standards regarding abortion they want to assume. If the Supreme Court allows each state to establish its own laws, why would we hence need the Supreme Court? But poor Republicans, this is now getting tough, appealing to the extreme right-wings in your party and sounding reasonable for those in the middle at the same time. I have a few simple suggestions of how to overcome their obvious hypocrisy and to demonstrate moral superiority. Instead of banning abortions under virtually any circumstance, why not fight against sex itself? Ban all sexual activities except when a married (!) couple wants to create a child as the medieval Church taught us. Castrate all sex offenders, especially incestuous fathers, and execute them. Ban all companies producing birth-control pills, condoms, etc. Destroy the sex industry, especially porn movies, and force women to stay home. The new theocratic USA!

People are also reading…

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Election deniers

I keep waiting for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to question the results of the last election. Of course, they support Trump, a chronic liar comp…

Letter: If not carbon, what?

The United States emitted 13.9 % of the world’s CO2 in 2021. Therefore, zero carbon emissions from the US will have a small effect on the tota…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News