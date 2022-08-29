Letter: Reg.: Post-Roe differences in GOP. Take a stance!

Not having any guidance from the Supreme Court, it is very understandable that the Republicans are suddenly forced to think on their own about what ethical standards regarding abortion they want to assume. If the Supreme Court allows each state to establish its own laws, why would we hence need the Supreme Court? But poor Republicans, this is now getting tough, appealing to the extreme right-wings in your party and sounding reasonable for those in the middle at the same time. I have a few simple suggestions of how to overcome their obvious hypocrisy and to demonstrate moral superiority. Instead of banning abortions under virtually any circumstance, why not fight against sex itself? Ban all sexual activities except when a married (!) couple wants to create a child as the medieval Church taught us. Castrate all sex offenders, especially incestuous fathers, and execute them. Ban all companies producing birth-control pills, condoms, etc. Destroy the sex industry, especially porn movies, and force women to stay home. The new theocratic USA!