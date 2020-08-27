Letter: Reg. “Trump hits back at Dems” (8-22-2020)

Would it not be possible for the paper at least for once to ignore the attics and tantrums by Pres. Trump when the focus ought to rest on the Democratic Convention? Do we always have to read his infantile and narcissistic comments and be confronted with the remarks of the most foolish and most dangerous Pres. in our country? He cannot stand it if he is not in the spotlight, so why does the press always give him that space? Ironically, on the same page (A9), you printed a report about the dictatorial Pres. of Belarus, Lukashenko, who follows the same political script, always blame and attack the opposition, but never do anything good for your own country. Trump and Lukashenko are of the same thread, grab every penny they can get while in power, then let the house burn down and accuse protesters of having masterminded it all. Take the mic away from Pres. Trump, please, and let the adults get to work rebuilding this great nation.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!