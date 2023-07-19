I remember when Affirmative Action first came into existence, bringing the hope of equal opportunity to all students. With its recent demise, thanks to the Supreme Court, we now see numerous articles on the topic, some positive about its demise and some negative. What's missing, however, is any hard data regarding the results of Affirmative Action during all the decades it was in place. Did it really bring about equal opportunity? Did it measurably help minorities throughout the USA to raise their standard of living and progress in their lives? There is little point in debating opinions on the efficacy of Affirmative Action without any evidence, pro or con, that it accomplished its stated goals. Bring on the evidence first, and then let's debate the Affirmative Action issue.