Letter: Regarding “Biden not making America great again”
Letter: Regarding "Biden not making America great again"

Regarding this letter, I feel the writer has exaggerated many of the actions of the president; i.e., using the teleprompter – perhaps Mr. Biden does not need it, unlike the last president. His aid package was designed with different people and situations in mind thus the “pork”. People both - citizen and undocumented individual – have been without a COVID test. The border wall serves no purpose but to curry favor with the former president’s supporters and the fencing in the Capitol is due to same. Being a teacher in a confined classroom with 25 to 30 students – with the ancient ventilation systems – puts not only the teacher but the students at risk as well, thus marking time to upgrade both school classrooms and vaccinations. The environment is an important concern to this administration and we do not need to destroy our country to have cheap gas and oil. Finally, America was Always great – you just couldn't see it until Mr. Trump needed a slogan!

Richard Rebl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

